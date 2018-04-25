長崎道上り線の通行止め解除　東脊振―鳥栖

　事故による長崎自動車道東脊振―鳥栖間（上り線）の通行止めは、２５日午後５時１０分までに解除された。同５時半現在、佐賀発福岡行きなど西鉄グループ高速バスの一部に遅れが出ている。

＝2018/04/25 西日本新聞＝

