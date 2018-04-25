長崎道上り線の通行止め解除　東脊振―鳥栖

<p>\u3000\u4e8b\u6545\u306b\u3088\u308b\u9577\u5d0e\u81ea\u52d5\u8eca\u9053\u6771\u810a\u632f\u2015\u9ce5\u6816\u9593\uff08\u4e0a\u308a\u7dda\uff09\u306e\u901a\u884c\u6b62\u3081\u306f\u3001\uff12\uff15\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff15\u6642\uff11\uff10\u5206\u307e\u3067\u306b\u89e3\u9664\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002\u540c\uff15\u6642\u534a\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u4f50\u8cc0\u767a\u798f\u5ca1\u884c\u304d\u306a\u3069\u897f\u9244\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u9ad8\u901f\u30d0\u30b9\u306e\u4e00\u90e8\u306b\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p><\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/04\/25 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>