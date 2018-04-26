セブン、５千店で電力契約切り替え

<p>\u3000\u30b3\u30f3\u30d3\u30cb\u6700\u5927\u624b\u30bb\u30d6\u30f3\uff0d\u30a4\u30ec\u30d6\u30f3\u30fb\u30b8\u30e3\u30d1\u30f3\u306f\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u5168\u56fd\u306e\u7d04\uff15\uff15\uff10\uff10\u5e97\u3067\u3001\u3053\u308c\u307e\u3067\u7d50\u3093\u3067\u3044\u305f\u96fb\u529b\u4f1a\u793e\u3068\u306e\u5951\u7d04\u3092\u5225\u4f1a\u793e\u306b\u6bb5\u968e\u7684\u306b\u5207\u308a\u66ff\u3048\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u96fb\u6c17\u6599\u91d1\u304c\u7d04\uff11\u5272\u524a\u6e1b\u3067\u304d\u308b\u898b\u8fbc\u307f\u3002<\/p>