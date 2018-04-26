セブン、５千店で電力契約切り替え

　コンビニ最大手セブン－イレブン・ジャパンは２６日、全国の約５５００店で、これまで結んでいた電力会社との契約を別会社に段階的に切り替えることを明らかにした。電気料金が約１割削減できる見込み。

