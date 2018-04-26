スズキ、ＴＯＫＩＯの小型車ＣＭ中止

　スズキは２６日、人気グループ「ＴＯＫＩＯ」が出演する小型車のテレビＣＭの放送中止を決めたと明らかにした。山口達也メンバーが強制わいせつ容疑で書類送検されたことを受けた対応。ホームページ上からも関連写真を削除した。

