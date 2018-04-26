スズキ、ＴＯＫＩＯの小型車ＣＭ中止

<p>\u3000\u30b9\u30ba\u30ad\u306f\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u4eba\u6c17\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u300c\uff34\uff2f\uff2b\uff29\uff2f\u300d\u304c\u51fa\u6f14\u3059\u308b\u5c0f\u578b\u8eca\u306e\u30c6\u30ec\u30d3\uff23\uff2d\u306e\u653e\u9001\u4e2d\u6b62\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5c71\u53e3\u9054\u4e5f\u30e1\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u304c\u5f37\u5236\u308f\u3044\u305b\u3064\u5bb9\u7591\u3067\u66f8\u985e\u9001\u691c\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u305f\u5bfe\u5fdc\u3002\u30db\u30fc\u30e0\u30da\u30fc\u30b8\u4e0a\u304b\u3089\u3082\u95a2\u9023\u5199\u771f\u3092\u524a\u9664\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>