元秘書官は知っていることを明らかに　安倍首相

　安倍晋三首相は２６日の参院予算委員会で、加計学園の獣医学部新設への関与が指摘される柳瀬唯夫元首相秘書官に関し「何らかの機会があれば、柳瀬氏は知っていることをすべて明らかにしてもらいたい」と述べた。

