元秘書官は知っていることを明らかに　安倍首相

<p>\u3000\u5b89\u500d\u664b\u4e09\u9996\u76f8\u306f\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u306e\u53c2\u9662\u4e88\u7b97\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u3067\u3001\u52a0\u8a08\u5b66\u5712\u306e\u7363\u533b\u5b66\u90e8\u65b0\u8a2d\u3078\u306e\u95a2\u4e0e\u304c\u6307\u6458\u3055\u308c\u308b\u67f3\u702c\u552f\u592b\u5143\u9996\u76f8\u79d8\u66f8\u5b98\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u300c\u4f55\u3089\u304b\u306e\u6a5f\u4f1a\u304c\u3042\u308c\u3070\u3001\u67f3\u702c\u6c0f\u306f\u77e5\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u3092\u3059\u3079\u3066\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u3066\u3082\u3089\u3044\u305f\u3044\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>