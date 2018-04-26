「逃走するのに重いから拳銃を捨てた」と供述

<p>\u3000\u6ecb\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u4ea4\u756a\u3067\u4e0a\u53f8\u306e\u5de1\u67fb\u90e8\u9577\u3092\u5c04\u6bba\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u5de1\u67fb\u306e\u7537\u304c\u902e\u6355\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u5de1\u67fb\u304c\u300c\u9003\u8d70\u3059\u308b\u306e\u306b\u91cd\u3044\u304b\u3089\u62f3\u9283\u3092\u6368\u3066\u305f\u300d\u3068\u306e\u8da3\u65e8\u306e\u4f9b\u8ff0\u3092\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u770c\u8b66\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u770c\u8b66\u306f\u9283\u5200\u6cd5\u9055\u53cd\u5bb9\u7591\u3067\u5de1\u67fb\u3092\u8ffd\u9001\u691c\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>