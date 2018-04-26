「逃走するのに重いから拳銃を捨てた」と供述

　滋賀県の交番で上司の巡査部長を射殺したとして巡査の男が逮捕された事件で、巡査が「逃走するのに重いから拳銃を捨てた」との趣旨の供述をしていることが２６日、県警への取材で分かった。県警は銃刀法違反容疑で巡査を追送検した。

