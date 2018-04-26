九州国際大付が１８季ぶりＶ　春季九州高校野球

　高校野球の春季九州大会（第１４２回九州大会）最終日は２６日、福岡県の久留米市野球場で決勝が行われ、九州国際大付（福岡）が１３－０で明豊（大分）に大勝し、１８季ぶり２度目の優勝を果たした。

