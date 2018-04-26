九州国際大付が１８季ぶりＶ　春季九州高校野球

<p>\u3000\u9ad8\u6821\u91ce\u7403\u306e\u6625\u5b63\u4e5d\u5dde\u5927\u4f1a\uff08\u7b2c\uff11\uff14\uff12\u56de\u4e5d\u5dde\u5927\u4f1a\uff09\u6700\u7d42\u65e5\u306f\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u798f\u5ca1\u770c\u306e\u4e45\u7559\u7c73\u5e02\u91ce\u7403\u5834\u3067\u6c7a\u52dd\u304c\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u4e5d\u5dde\u56fd\u969b\u5927\u4ed8\uff08\u798f\u5ca1\uff09\u304c\uff11\uff13\uff0d\uff10\u3067\u660e\u8c4a\uff08\u5927\u5206\uff09\u306b\u5927\u52dd\u3057\u3001\uff11\uff18\u5b63\u3076\u308a\uff12\u5ea6\u76ee\u306e\u512a\u52dd\u3092\u679c\u305f\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>