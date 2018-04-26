エネルギー計画で原発政策「再構築」提言

　政府が改定するエネルギー基本計画の骨子案が２６日分かった。原発は国民に根強い不信感があるとして、信頼の回復に向けた原子力政策の再構築を提言した。新増設は明記しなかった。

