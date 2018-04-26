エネルギー計画で原発政策「再構築」提言

<p>\u3000\u653f\u5e9c\u304c\u6539\u5b9a\u3059\u308b\u30a8\u30cd\u30eb\u30ae\u30fc\u57fa\u672c\u8a08\u753b\u306e\u9aa8\u5b50\u6848\u304c\uff12\uff16\u65e5\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u539f\u767a\u306f\u56fd\u6c11\u306b\u6839\u5f37\u3044\u4e0d\u4fe1\u611f\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4fe1\u983c\u306e\u56de\u5fa9\u306b\u5411\u3051\u305f\u539f\u5b50\u529b\u653f\u7b56\u306e\u518d\u69cb\u7bc9\u3092\u63d0\u8a00\u3057\u305f\u3002\u65b0\u5897\u8a2d\u306f\u660e\u8a18\u3057\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>