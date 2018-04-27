車両不具合で遅れの鹿児島線などほぼ平常運転に

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5c71\u967d\u7dda\u9580\u53f8\u99c5\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u8eca\u4e21\u4e0d\u5177\u5408\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u3067\u9045\u308c\u306a\u3069\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u305f\u540c\u7dda\u3084\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u7dda\u3001\u65e5\u8c4a\u7dda\u306f\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff11\uff10\u6642\uff11\uff15\u5206\u73fe\u5728\u3001\u307b\u307c\u5e73\u5e38\u901a\u308a\u904b\u8ee2\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/04\/27 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>