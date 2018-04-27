車両不具合で遅れの鹿児島線などほぼ平常運転に

　ＪＲ九州によると、山陽線門司駅で発生した車両不具合の影響で遅れなどが出ていた同線や鹿児島線、日豊線は２７日午前１０時１５分現在、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/04/27 西日本新聞＝

