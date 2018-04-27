「板門店が平和の象徴に」と韓国大統領

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30bd\u30a6\u30eb\u5171\u540c\u3011\u97d3\u56fd\u306e\u6587\u5728\u5bc5\u5927\u7d71\u9818\u306f\u5357\u5317\u9996\u8133\u4f1a\u8ac7\u306e\u5192\u982d\u3067\u300c\u91d1\u6b63\u6069\u671d\u9bae\u52b4\u50cd\u515a\u59d4\u54e1\u9577\u304c\u8ecd\u4e8b\u5883\u754c\u7dda\u3092\u521d\u3081\u3066\u8d8a\u3048\u305f\u77ac\u9593\u3001\u5206\u65ad\u306e\u8c61\u5fb4\u3060\u3063\u305f\u677f\u9580\u5e97\u304c\u5e73\u548c\u306e\u8c61\u5fb4\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>