「板門店が平和の象徴に」と韓国大統領

　【ソウル共同】韓国の文在寅大統領は南北首脳会談の冒頭で「金正恩朝鮮労働党委員長が軍事境界線を初めて越えた瞬間、分断の象徴だった板門店が平和の象徴になった」と述べた。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]