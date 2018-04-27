任天堂、スマホゲームで提携

　任天堂は２７日、スマートフォン向けゲームなどの開発を手掛ける「Ｃｙｇａｍｅｓ（サイゲームス）」（東京）と提携すると発表した。サイゲームスの発行済み株式の約５％を取得し、新作ゲームを共同開発する。

