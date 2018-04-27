任天堂、スマホゲームで提携

<p>\u3000\u4efb\u5929\u5802\u306f\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u30b9\u30de\u30fc\u30c8\u30d5\u30a9\u30f3\u5411\u3051\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u306a\u3069\u306e\u958b\u767a\u3092\u624b\u639b\u3051\u308b\u300c\uff23\uff59\uff47\uff41\uff4d\uff45\uff53\uff08\u30b5\u30a4\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\uff09\u300d\uff08\u6771\u4eac\uff09\u3068\u63d0\u643a\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u30b5\u30a4\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u30b9\u306e\u767a\u884c\u6e08\u307f\u682a\u5f0f\u306e\u7d04\uff15\uff05\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3057\u3001\u65b0\u4f5c\u30b2\u30fc\u30e0\u3092\u5171\u540c\u958b\u767a\u3059\u308b\u3002<\/p>