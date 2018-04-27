警察官の石綿疾患で公務災害認定　阪神大震災後の業務　兵庫県警

　２０１４年に兵庫県警の元警察官の男性が悪性胸膜中皮腫で死亡したのは、阪神大震災後の業務でアスベスト（石綿）を吸い込んだことが原因だとして、公務災害と認定されていたことが２７日、県警への取材で分かった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]