警察官の石綿疾患で公務災害認定　阪神大震災後の業務　兵庫県警

<p>\u3000\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff14\u5e74\u306b\u5175\u5eab\u770c\u8b66\u306e\u5143\u8b66\u5bdf\u5b98\u306e\u7537\u6027\u304c\u60aa\u6027\u80f8\u819c\u4e2d\u76ae\u816b\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\u962a\u795e\u5927\u9707\u707d\u5f8c\u306e\u696d\u52d9\u3067\u30a2\u30b9\u30d9\u30b9\u30c8\uff08\u77f3\u7dbf\uff09\u3092\u5438\u3044\u8fbc\u3093\u3060\u3053\u3068\u304c\u539f\u56e0\u3060\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u516c\u52d9\u707d\u5bb3\u3068\u8a8d\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff12\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u770c\u8b66\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>