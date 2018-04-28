鹿児島事件、容疑者が殺意否認

　鹿児島県日置市の５人殺害事件で、祖母と父に対する殺人と死体遺棄の疑いで再逮捕された岩倉容疑者は、県警の調べに「２人を殺して空き地に埋めた」とする一方、「殺意はなかった」と供述している。

