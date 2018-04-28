鹿児島事件、容疑者が殺意否認

<p>\u3000\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u770c\u65e5\u7f6e\u5e02\u306e\uff15\u4eba\u6bba\u5bb3\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u7956\u6bcd\u3068\u7236\u306b\u5bfe\u3059\u308b\u6bba\u4eba\u3068\u6b7b\u4f53\u907a\u68c4\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u518d\u902e\u6355\u3055\u308c\u305f\u5ca9\u5009\u5bb9\u7591\u8005\u306f\u3001\u770c\u8b66\u306e\u8abf\u3079\u306b\u300c\uff12\u4eba\u3092\u6bba\u3057\u3066\u7a7a\u304d\u5730\u306b\u57cb\u3081\u305f\u300d\u3068\u3059\u308b\u4e00\u65b9\u3001\u300c\u6bba\u610f\u306f\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u300d\u3068\u4f9b\u8ff0\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>