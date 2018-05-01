空き家に「刑務官にいじめられた」とのメモ　刑務所施設脱走の容疑者

<p>\u3000\u611b\u5a9b\u770c\u4eca\u6cbb\u5e02\u306e\u5211\u52d9\u6240\u65bd\u8a2d\u304b\u3089\u8131\u8d70\u3057\u305f\u5e73\u5c3e\u9f8d\u78e8\u5bb9\u7591\u8005\u304c\u5e83\u5cf6\u5e02\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3055\u308c\u305f\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u5e83\u5cf6\u770c\u5c3e\u9053\u5e02\u306e\u5411\u5cf6\u306e\u7a7a\u304d\u5bb6\u306b\u300c\u5211\u52d9\u5b98\u306b\u3044\u3058\u3081\u3089\u308c\u305f\u300d\u3068\u306e\u5185\u5bb9\u306e\u30e1\u30e2\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u611b\u5a9b\u770c\u8b66\u306f\u5e73\u5c3e\u5bb9\u7591\u8005\u306e\u3082\u306e\u3068\u307f\u3066\u8abf\u3079\u308b\u3002<\/p>