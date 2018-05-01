空き家に「刑務官にいじめられた」とのメモ　刑務所施設脱走の容疑者

　愛媛県今治市の刑務所施設から脱走した平尾龍磨容疑者が広島市で逮捕された事件で、広島県尾道市の向島の空き家に「刑務官にいじめられた」との内容のメモがあったことが分かった。愛媛県警は平尾容疑者のものとみて調べる。

