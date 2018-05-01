京都大が立て看板撤去を通告

　京都市から景観条例に反すると指導を受けていた京都大の名物、立て看板について、京都大は１日、設置をキャンパス内に限るとの規定を施行し、公道に面した看板の撤去を求める通告書を張り始めた。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]