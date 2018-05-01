京都大が立て看板撤去を通告

<p>\u3000\u4eac\u90fd\u5e02\u304b\u3089\u666f\u89b3\u6761\u4f8b\u306b\u53cd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u6307\u5c0e\u3092\u53d7\u3051\u3066\u3044\u305f\u4eac\u90fd\u5927\u306e\u540d\u7269\u3001\u7acb\u3066\u770b\u677f\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u4eac\u90fd\u5927\u306f\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u8a2d\u7f6e\u3092\u30ad\u30e3\u30f3\u30d1\u30b9\u5185\u306b\u9650\u308b\u3068\u306e\u898f\u5b9a\u3092\u65bd\u884c\u3057\u3001\u516c\u9053\u306b\u9762\u3057\u305f\u770b\u677f\u306e\u64a4\u53bb\u3092\u6c42\u3081\u308b\u901a\u544a\u66f8\u3092\u5f35\u308a\u59cb\u3081\u305f\u3002<\/p>