企業秘密持ち出し疑いで書類送検　京セラの子会社元部長

<p>\u3000\u52e4\u52d9\u5148\u304b\u3089\u4f01\u696d\u79d8\u5bc6\u3092\u4e0d\u6b63\u306b\u6301\u3061\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u4eac\u90fd\u5e9c\u8b66\u306f\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u4e0d\u6b63\u7af6\u4e89\u9632\u6b62\u6cd5\u9055\u53cd\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u3001\u4eac\u30bb\u30e9\u306e\u5b50\u4f1a\u793e\u300c\u4eac\u30bb\u30e9\u30b3\u30df\u30e5\u30cb\u30b1\u30fc\u30b7\u30e7\u30f3\u30b7\u30b9\u30c6\u30e0\u300d\u5143\u90e8\u9577\u306e\u7537\u6027\uff08\uff14\uff12\uff09\u3092\u66f8\u985e\u9001\u691c\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>