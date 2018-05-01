企業秘密持ち出し疑いで書類送検　京セラの子会社元部長

　勤務先から企業秘密を不正に持ち出したとして、京都府警は１日、不正競争防止法違反の疑いで、京セラの子会社「京セラコミュニケーションシステム」元部長の男性（４２）を書類送検した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]