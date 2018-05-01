初日からシステム障害　３行合併で発足の「きらぼし銀行」

　東京都を地盤とする東京都民銀行、八千代銀行、新銀行東京の３行が１日に合併して発足した「きらぼし銀行」の初日の取引でシステム障害が発生し、一部の取引ができなくなった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]