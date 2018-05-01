ＵＳＪでジェットコースターが急停止

<p>\u3000\u5927\u962a\u5e02\u6b64\u82b1\u533a\u306e\u30c6\u30fc\u30de\u30d1\u30fc\u30af\u300c\u30e6\u30cb\u30d0\u30fc\u30b5\u30eb\u30fb\u30b9\u30bf\u30b8\u30aa\u30fb\u30b8\u30e3\u30d1\u30f3\uff08\uff35\uff33\uff2a\uff09\u300d\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff14\uff15\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u30b8\u30a7\u30c3\u30c8\u30b3\u30fc\u30b9\u30bf\u30fc\uff12\u4e21\u304c\u8d70\u884c\u4e2d\u306b\u6025\u505c\u6b62\u3057\u3001\u4e57\u5ba2\u7d04\uff16\uff10\u4eba\u304c\uff13\uff10\u5206\u9593\u307b\u3069\u53d6\u308a\u6b8b\u3055\u308c\u305f\u3002<\/p>