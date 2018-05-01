ＵＳＪでジェットコースターが急停止

　大阪市此花区のテーマパーク「ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン（ＵＳＪ）」によると、１日午後４時４５分ごろ、ジェットコースター２両が走行中に急停止し、乗客約６０人が３０分間ほど取り残された。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]