雨規制で九州新幹線川内―鹿児島中央間運転見合わせ

　ＪＲ九州によると、九州新幹線は２日午前９時２８分から、川内―鹿児島中央間上下線で雨規制による運転見合わせを行っている。博多―川内間では遅れも出ている。


＝2018/05/02 西日本新聞＝

