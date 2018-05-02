雨規制で九州新幹線川内―鹿児島中央間運転見合わせ

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u4e5d\u5dde\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u4e5d\u5dde\u65b0\u5e79\u7dda\u306f\uff12\u65e5\u5348\u524d\uff19\u6642\uff12\uff18\u5206\u304b\u3089\u3001\u5ddd\u5185\u2015\u9e7f\u5150\u5cf6\u4e2d\u592e\u9593\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u3067\u96e8\u898f\u5236\u306b\u3088\u308b\u904b\u8ee2\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u3092\u884c\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002\u535a\u591a\u2015\u5ddd\u5185\u9593\u3067\u306f\u9045\u308c\u3082\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p><br \/>\uff1d2018\/05\/02 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>