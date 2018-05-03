ソフトＢ内川「Ｍ２」変わらず、偉業は本拠４日に持ち越し

　ソフトバンク・内川の、あと２本に迫った通算２０００安打達成は、３日のロッテ戦が４打数無安打だったため、４日からのオリックス３連戦（ヤフオクドーム）に持ち越しとなった。

＝2018/05/03 西日本新聞＝

