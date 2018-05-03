ソフトＢ内川「Ｍ２」変わらず、偉業は本拠４日に持ち越し

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30d5\u30c8\u30d0\u30f3\u30af\u30fb\u5185\u5ddd\u306e\u3001\u3042\u3068\uff12\u672c\u306b\u8feb\u3063\u305f\u901a\u7b97\uff12\uff10\uff10\uff10\u5b89\u6253\u9054\u6210\u306f\u3001\uff13\u65e5\u306e\u30ed\u30c3\u30c6\u6226\u304c\uff14\u6253\u6570\u7121\u5b89\u6253\u3060\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3001\uff14\u65e5\u304b\u3089\u306e\u30aa\u30ea\u30c3\u30af\u30b9\uff13\u9023\u6226\uff08\u30e4\u30d5\u30aa\u30af\u30c9\u30fc\u30e0\uff09\u306b\u6301\u3061\u8d8a\u3057\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/05\/03 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>