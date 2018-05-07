大分の特別支援学校給食死亡事故、元校長ら書類送検

<p>\u3000\u5927\u5206\u770c\u5225\u5e9c\u5e02\u306e\u7279\u5225\u652f\u63f4\u5b66\u6821\u3067\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff16\u5e74\u3001\u5f53\u6642\uff11\uff17\u6b73\u306e\u5973\u5b50\u751f\u5f92\u304c\u7d66\u98df\u3092\u5589\u306b\u8a70\u307e\u3089\u305b\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u4e8b\u6545\u304c\u3042\u308a\u3001\u5225\u5e9c\u7f72\u306f\uff17\u65e5\u3001\u696d\u52d9\u4e0a\u904e\u5931\u81f4\u6b7b\u306e\u7591\u3044\u3067\u5f53\u6642\u306e\u6821\u9577\u3084\u62c5\u4efb\u6559\u8aed\u3089\u8a08\uff14\u4eba\u3092\u66f8\u985e\u9001\u691c\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>