大分の特別支援学校給食死亡事故、元校長ら書類送検

　大分県別府市の特別支援学校で２０１６年、当時１７歳の女子生徒が給食を喉に詰まらせ死亡した事故があり、別府署は７日、業務上過失致死の疑いで当時の校長や担任教諭ら計４人を書類送検した。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]