配業者を装った男４人が２千万円強奪　さいたま市

　埼玉県警によると、７日午後８時３５分ごろ、さいたま市桜区の店舗兼住宅に宅配業者を装った男４人が押し入り、住人の体を縛るなどして現金約２千万円を奪い逃走した。県警が強盗事件として行方を追っている。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]