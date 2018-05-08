配業者を装った男４人が２千万円強奪　さいたま市

<p>\u3000\u57fc\u7389\u770c\u8b66\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff17\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff18\u6642\uff13\uff15\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u3055\u3044\u305f\u307e\u5e02\u685c\u533a\u306e\u5e97\u8217\u517c\u4f4f\u5b85\u306b\u5b85\u914d\u696d\u8005\u3092\u88c5\u3063\u305f\u7537\uff14\u4eba\u304c\u62bc\u3057\u5165\u308a\u3001\u4f4f\u4eba\u306e\u4f53\u3092\u7e1b\u308b\u306a\u3069\u3057\u3066\u73fe\u91d1\u7d04\uff12\u5343\u4e07\u5186\u3092\u596a\u3044\u9003\u8d70\u3057\u305f\u3002\u770c\u8b66\u304c\u5f37\u76d7\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3068\u3057\u3066\u884c\u65b9\u3092\u8ffd\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>