ＮＹ原油５日ぶり反落、６９ドル台

　【ニューヨーク共同】８日のニューヨーク原油先物相場は５営業日ぶりに反落し、指標の米国産標準油種（ＷＴＩ）の６月渡しが前日比１・６７ドル安の１バレル＝６９・０６ドルで取引を終えた。

