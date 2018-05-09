ＮＹ原油５日ぶり反落、６９ドル台

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u5171\u540c\u3011\uff18\u65e5\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u539f\u6cb9\u5148\u7269\u76f8\u5834\u306f\uff15\u55b6\u696d\u65e5\u3076\u308a\u306b\u53cd\u843d\u3057\u3001\u6307\u6a19\u306e\u7c73\u56fd\u7523\u6a19\u6e96\u6cb9\u7a2e\uff08\uff37\uff34\uff29\uff09\u306e\uff16\u6708\u6e21\u3057\u304c\u524d\u65e5\u6bd4\uff11\u30fb\uff16\uff17\u30c9\u30eb\u5b89\u306e\uff11\u30d0\u30ec\u30eb\uff1d\uff16\uff19\u30fb\uff10\uff16\u30c9\u30eb\u3067\u53d6\u5f15\u3092\u7d42\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>