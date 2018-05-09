メキシコが車部品調達率で譲歩提案　ＮＡＦＴＡ再交渉

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ef\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30ed\u30a4\u30bf\u30fc\u901a\u4fe1\u306f\uff18\u65e5\u3001\u5317\u7c73\u81ea\u7531\u8cbf\u6613\u5354\u5b9a\uff08\uff2e\uff21\uff26\uff34\uff21\uff09\u518d\u4ea4\u6e09\u3067\u3001\u30e1\u30ad\u30b7\u30b3\u304c\u4e57\u7528\u8eca\u90e8\u54c1\u306e\uff17\uff10\uff05\u4ee5\u4e0a\u3092\u52a0\u76df\uff13\u30ab\u56fd\u5185\u3067\u8abf\u9054\u3059\u308c\u3070\u95a2\u7a0e\u3092\u30bc\u30ed\u306b\u3059\u308b\u3068\u306e\u8b72\u6b69\u6848\u3092\u63d0\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3068\u4f1d\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>