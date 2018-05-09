メキシコが車部品調達率で譲歩提案　ＮＡＦＴＡ再交渉

　【ワシントン共同】ロイター通信は８日、北米自由貿易協定（ＮＡＦＴＡ）再交渉で、メキシコが乗用車部品の７０％以上を加盟３カ国内で調達すれば関税をゼロにするとの譲歩案を提示したと伝えた。

