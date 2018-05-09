一部列車の運休や遅れ　西鉄天神大牟田線　車両故障の影響で

<p>\u3000\u897f\u9244\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u5929\u795e\u5927\u725f\u7530\u7dda\uff08\u592a\u5bb0\u5e9c\u7dda\u30fb\u7518\u6728\u7dda\u542b\u3080\uff09\u306f\uff19\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff14\u6642\uff11\uff17\u5206\u3001\u685c\u53f0\u2015\u7b51\u7d2b\u9593\u3067\u767a\u751f\u3057\u305f\u8eca\u4e21\u6545\u969c\u306e\u5f71\u97ff\u306b\u3088\u308a\u3001\u4e00\u90e8\u306e\u5217\u8eca\u306b\u904b\u4f11\u3084\u9045\u308c\u304c\u51fa\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p><p>\uff1d2018\/05\/09 \u897f\u65e5\u672c\u65b0\u805e\uff1d<\/p>