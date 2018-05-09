一部列車の運休や遅れ　西鉄天神大牟田線　車両故障の影響で

　西鉄によると、天神大牟田線（太宰府線・甘木線含む）は９日午後４時１７分、桜台―筑紫間で発生した車両故障の影響により、一部の列車に運休や遅れが出ている。

＝2018/05/09 西日本新聞＝

