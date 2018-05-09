ＮＹ原油、３年５カ月ぶり７１ドル台

　【ニューヨーク共同】９日朝のニューヨーク原油先物相場は、イラン情勢の緊迫化への懸念から買い優勢に推移し、一時１バレル＝７１ドル台をつけた。７１ドルを超えたのは、２０１４年１１月下旬以来、約３年５カ月ぶり。

