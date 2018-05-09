ＮＹ原油、３年５カ月ぶり７１ドル台

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u5171\u540c\u3011\uff19\u65e5\u671d\u306e\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30e8\u30fc\u30af\u539f\u6cb9\u5148\u7269\u76f8\u5834\u306f\u3001\u30a4\u30e9\u30f3\u60c5\u52e2\u306e\u7dca\u8feb\u5316\u3078\u306e\u61f8\u5ff5\u304b\u3089\u8cb7\u3044\u512a\u52e2\u306b\u63a8\u79fb\u3057\u3001\u4e00\u6642\uff11\u30d0\u30ec\u30eb\uff1d\uff17\uff11\u30c9\u30eb\u53f0\u3092\u3064\u3051\u305f\u3002\uff17\uff11\u30c9\u30eb\u3092\u8d85\u3048\u305f\u306e\u306f\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff14\u5e74\uff11\uff11\u6708\u4e0b\u65ec\u4ee5\u6765\u3001\u7d04\uff13\u5e74\uff15\u30ab\u6708\u3076\u308a\u3002<\/p>