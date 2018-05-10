エンゼルスの大谷、初の代打安打

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u5927\u30ea\u30fc\u30b0\u306f\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u5404\u5730\u3067\u884c\u308f\u308c\u3001\u30a8\u30f3\u30bc\u30eb\u30b9\u306e\u5927\u8c37\u304c\u30c7\u30f3\u30d0\u30fc\u3067\u306e\u30ed\u30c3\u30ad\u30fc\u30ba\u6226\u3067\uff17\u2015\uff10\u306e\u516b\u56de\uff11\u6b7b\u4e00\u5841\u304b\u3089\u4ee3\u6253\u3068\u3057\u3066\u51fa\u5834\u3057\u3001\u4e2d\u524d\u6253\u3092\u653e\u3063\u3066\u30e1\u30b8\u30e3\u30fc\u521d\u306e\u4ee3\u6253\u5b89\u6253\u3092\u30de\u30fc\u30af\u3057\u305f\u3002\u5b88\u5099\u306b\u306f\u5c31\u304b\u305a\u3001\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u306f\uff18\u2015\uff10\u3067\u52dd\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>