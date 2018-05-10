エンゼルスの大谷、初の代打安打

　【デンバー共同】米大リーグは９日、各地で行われ、エンゼルスの大谷がデンバーでのロッキーズ戦で７―０の八回１死一塁から代打として出場し、中前打を放ってメジャー初の代打安打をマークした。守備には就かず、チームは８―０で勝った。

