北方領土の日本語講師派遣中止

<p>\u3000\u5317\u65b9\u9818\u571f\u306e\u30d3\u30b6\u306a\u3057\u4ea4\u6d41\u306b\u3088\u308b\u65e5\u672c\u8a9e\u8b1b\u5e2b\u6d3e\u9063\u4e8b\u696d\u304c\u3001\u672c\u5e74\u5ea6\u306f\u4e2d\u6b62\u3068\u306a\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6628\u5e74\u30ed\u30b7\u30a2\u7a0e\u95a2\u306b\u6ca1\u53ce\u3055\u308c\u305f\u6559\u6750\u306a\u3069\u304c\u8fd4\u5374\u3055\u308c\u305a\u3001\u5b9f\u65bd\u4e3b\u4f53\u306e\u5317\u65b9\u9818\u571f\u554f\u984c\u5bfe\u7b56\u5354\u4f1a\u304c\u4e2d\u6b62\u3092\u6c7a\u3081\u305f\u3002<\/p>