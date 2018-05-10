北方領土の日本語講師派遣中止

　北方領土のビザなし交流による日本語講師派遣事業が、本年度は中止となることが１０日、分かった。昨年ロシア税関に没収された教材などが返却されず、実施主体の北方領土問題対策協会が中止を決めた。

