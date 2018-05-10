三菱マテ、グループ会社数社で新たな不正

<p>\u3000\u4e09\u83f1\u30de\u30c6\u30ea\u30a2\u30eb\u306f\uff11\uff10\u65e5\u3001\u30b0\u30eb\u30fc\u30d7\u4f1a\u793e\u6570\u793e\u3067\u30c7\u30fc\u30bf\u6539\u3056\u3093\u3092\u542b\u3080\u65b0\u305f\u306a\u4e0d\u6b63\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u9867\u5ba2\u3068\u5b89\u5168\u6027\u306e\u78ba\u8a8d\u304c\u6e08\u3093\u3067\u3044\u308b\u305f\u3081\u3001\u4f1a\u793e\u540d\u3084\u4e0d\u6b63\u306e\u5185\u5bb9\u306a\u3069\u8a73\u7d30\u306f\u516c\u8868\u3057\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>