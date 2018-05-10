三菱マテ、グループ会社数社で新たな不正

　三菱マテリアルは１０日、グループ会社数社でデータ改ざんを含む新たな不正が見つかったと明らかにした。顧客と安全性の確認が済んでいるため、会社名や不正の内容など詳細は公表しないとしている。

