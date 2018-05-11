被害女児の傘持ち去りか　新潟市の死体遺棄事件

<p>\u3000\u65b0\u6f5f\u5e02\u897f\u533a\u306e\u8e0f\u5207\u3067\u5c0f\uff12\u5973\u5150\u306e\u907a\u4f53\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u305f\u6bba\u4eba\u3001\u6b7b\u4f53\u907a\u68c4\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u5973\u5150\u304c\u4e0b\u6821\u6642\u306b\u6301\u3063\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5098\u304c\u907a\u68c4\u73fe\u5834\u3067\u898b\u3064\u304b\u3063\u3066\u3044\u306a\u3044\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u635c\u67fb\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u6301\u3061\u53bb\u3089\u308c\u305f\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002<\/p>