ソニーが「スヌーピー」の権利持つ会社に出資

　ソニーは１４日、人気キャラクター「スヌーピー」の権利を持つ米ピーナッツ・ホールディングス（ＨＤ）に出資すると発表した。２００億円超を投じ、同社株式の約３９％を取得する方針。

