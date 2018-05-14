ソニーが「スヌーピー」の権利持つ会社に出資

<p>\u3000\u30bd\u30cb\u30fc\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u4eba\u6c17\u30ad\u30e3\u30e9\u30af\u30bf\u30fc\u300c\u30b9\u30cc\u30fc\u30d4\u30fc\u300d\u306e\u6a29\u5229\u3092\u6301\u3064\u7c73\u30d4\u30fc\u30ca\u30c3\u30c4\u30fb\u30db\u30fc\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\uff08\uff28\uff24\uff09\u306b\u51fa\u8cc7\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff12\uff10\uff10\u5104\u5186\u8d85\u3092\u6295\u3058\u3001\u540c\u793e\u682a\u5f0f\u306e\u7d04\uff13\uff19\uff05\u3092\u53d6\u5f97\u3059\u308b\u65b9\u91dd\u3002<\/p>