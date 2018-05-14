千葉の４人殺傷、入店１５分程度で切り付けか

　千葉市稲毛区の切り付け事件は、被害に遭った家族４人と、殺人未遂容疑で逮捕された男が、居酒屋の個室に一緒に入ってから１５分程度で起きたとみられることが１４日、千葉県警への取材で分かった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]