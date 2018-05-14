千葉の４人殺傷、入店１５分程度で切り付けか

<p>\u3000\u5343\u8449\u5e02\u7a32\u6bdb\u533a\u306e\u5207\u308a\u4ed8\u3051\u4e8b\u4ef6\u306f\u3001\u88ab\u5bb3\u306b\u906d\u3063\u305f\u5bb6\u65cf\uff14\u4eba\u3068\u3001\u6bba\u4eba\u672a\u9042\u5bb9\u7591\u3067\u902e\u6355\u3055\u308c\u305f\u7537\u304c\u3001\u5c45\u9152\u5c4b\u306e\u500b\u5ba4\u306b\u4e00\u7dd2\u306b\u5165\u3063\u3066\u304b\u3089\uff11\uff15\u5206\u7a0b\u5ea6\u3067\u8d77\u304d\u305f\u3068\u307f\u3089\u308c\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u5343\u8449\u770c\u8b66\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>