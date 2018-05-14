富士フイルムＨＤが傘下の医薬製造２社を統合

　富士フイルムホールディングスは１４日、傘下で医薬品製造を手掛ける富山化学工業と富士フイルムＲＩファーマを１０月１日付で統合し、富士フイルム富山化学を設立すると発表した。新薬開発の迅速化を図る。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]