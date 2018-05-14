富士フイルムＨＤが傘下の医薬製造２社を統合

<p>\u3000\u5bcc\u58eb\u30d5\u30a4\u30eb\u30e0\u30db\u30fc\u30eb\u30c7\u30a3\u30f3\u30b0\u30b9\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u5098\u4e0b\u3067\u533b\u85ac\u54c1\u88fd\u9020\u3092\u624b\u639b\u3051\u308b\u5bcc\u5c71\u5316\u5b66\u5de5\u696d\u3068\u5bcc\u58eb\u30d5\u30a4\u30eb\u30e0\uff32\uff29\u30d5\u30a1\u30fc\u30de\u3092\uff11\uff10\u6708\uff11\u65e5\u4ed8\u3067\u7d71\u5408\u3057\u3001\u5bcc\u58eb\u30d5\u30a4\u30eb\u30e0\u5bcc\u5c71\u5316\u5b66\u3092\u8a2d\u7acb\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u65b0\u85ac\u958b\u767a\u306e\u8fc5\u901f\u5316\u3092\u56f3\u308b\u3002<\/p>