玄海原発４号機の再稼働延期へ　九州電力

　九州電力は１４日、佐賀県の玄海原発４号機に関し、早ければ２４日に再稼働するとした原子力規制委員会への申請を取り下げたと発表した。１次冷却水を適切に循環させるポンプに不具合があったためで、再稼働の延期は必至。

