玄海原発４号機の再稼働延期へ　九州電力

<p>\u3000\u4e5d\u5dde\u96fb\u529b\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u4f50\u8cc0\u770c\u306e\u7384\u6d77\u539f\u767a\uff14\u53f7\u6a5f\u306b\u95a2\u3057\u3001\u65e9\u3051\u308c\u3070\uff12\uff14\u65e5\u306b\u518d\u7a3c\u50cd\u3059\u308b\u3068\u3057\u305f\u539f\u5b50\u529b\u898f\u5236\u59d4\u54e1\u4f1a\u3078\u306e\u7533\u8acb\u3092\u53d6\u308a\u4e0b\u3052\u305f\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\u6b21\u51b7\u5374\u6c34\u3092\u9069\u5207\u306b\u5faa\u74b0\u3055\u305b\u308b\u30dd\u30f3\u30d7\u306b\u4e0d\u5177\u5408\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u305f\u3081\u3067\u3001\u518d\u7a3c\u50cd\u306e\u5ef6\u671f\u306f\u5fc5\u81f3\u3002<\/p>