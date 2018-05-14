アメフット日大の３試合を中止

<p>\u3000\u95a2\u6771\u5b66\u751f\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u9023\u76df\u306f\uff11\uff14\u65e5\u3001\u65e5\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u306e\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u884c\u70ba\u3067\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u304c\u8ca0\u50b7\u3057\u305f\u554f\u984c\u3067\u3001\u6625\u5b63\u30aa\u30fc\u30d7\u30f3\u6226\u3067\u4e88\u5b9a\u3055\u308c\u3066\u3044\u305f\u65e5\u5927\u306e\uff13\u8a66\u5408\u3092\u4e2d\u6b62\u3059\u308b\u3068\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u6cd5\u653f\u5927\u3001\u6771\u4eac\u5927\u3001\u7acb\u6559\u5927\u304b\u3089\u8981\u671b\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>