アメフット日大の３試合を中止

　関東学生アメリカンフットボール連盟は１４日、日大の選手の悪質な反則行為で関西学院大の選手が負傷した問題で、春季オープン戦で予定されていた日大の３試合を中止すると発表した。法政大、東京大、立教大から要望があった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]