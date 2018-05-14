サングラスの人物は無関係

<p>\u3000\u65b0\u6f5f\u5e02\u306e\u5c0f\uff12\u5973\u5150\u6bba\u5bb3\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3067\u3001\u5973\u5150\u304c\u4e8b\u4ef6\u524d\u306b\u300c\u901a\u5b66\u9014\u4e2d\u306b\u8ffd\u3044\u304b\u3051\u3089\u308c\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8a71\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u9ed2\u3044\u670d\u3067\u30b5\u30f3\u30b0\u30e9\u30b9\u3092\u639b\u3051\u305f\u4eba\u7269\u306f\u3001\u4e8b\u4ef6\u3068\u7121\u95a2\u4fc2\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3001\u635c\u67fb\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u73fe\u5834\u4ed8\u8fd1\u3067\u76ee\u6483\u3055\u308c\u305f\u767d\u3044\u8eca\u3082\u7121\u95a2\u4fc2\u3060\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>