サングラスの人物は無関係

　新潟市の小２女児殺害事件で、女児が事件前に「通学途中に追いかけられた」と話していた黒い服でサングラスを掛けた人物は、事件と無関係だったことが、捜査関係者への取材で分かった。現場付近で目撃された白い車も無関係だった。

