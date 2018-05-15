Ｗ杯ブラジル代表にネイマールら

　【リオデジャネイロ共同】ブラジル・サッカー連盟は１４日、ワールドカップ（Ｗ杯）代表２３人を発表し、エースのネイマールや前回大会主将のチアゴシウバ（ともにパリ・サンジェルマン）らが選ばれた。

