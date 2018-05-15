ＪＲ日豊線などの遅れ解消　ほぼ平常運転に

　ＪＲ九州によると、日豊線安部山公園―下曽根駅間で線路内点検を行った影響による一部列車の遅れは１５日午後１２時３０分現在解消され、ほぼ平常通り運転している。

＝2018/05/15 西日本新聞＝

