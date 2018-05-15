危機的な財務状況を解消と東芝社長

　東芝の綱川智社長は１５日の記者会見で、２０１８年３月末で債務超過を解消したことについて「大変なご心配をおかけしてきたが、危機的な財務状況は解消することができた」と述べた。

