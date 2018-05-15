危機的な財務状況を解消と東芝社長

<p>\u3000\u6771\u829d\u306e\u7db1\u5ddd\u667a\u793e\u9577\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\uff12\uff10\uff11\uff18\u5e74\uff13\u6708\u672b\u3067\u50b5\u52d9\u8d85\u904e\u3092\u89e3\u6d88\u3057\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u300c\u5927\u5909\u306a\u3054\u5fc3\u914d\u3092\u304a\u304b\u3051\u3057\u3066\u304d\u305f\u304c\u3001\u5371\u6a5f\u7684\u306a\u8ca1\u52d9\u72b6\u6cc1\u306f\u89e3\u6d88\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u304c\u3067\u304d\u305f\u300d\u3068\u8ff0\u3079\u305f\u3002<\/p>