架空請求詐欺の相談件数、過去最高

<p>\u3000\u5168\u56fd\u306e\u6d88\u8cbb\u751f\u6d3b\u30bb\u30f3\u30bf\u30fc\u306a\u3069\u306b\u5bc4\u305b\u3089\u308c\u305f\u67b6\u7a7a\u8acb\u6c42\u8a50\u6b3a\u306b\u95a2\u3059\u308b\u76f8\u8ac7\u304c\u6628\u5e74\u3001\u904e\u53bb\u6700\u591a\u306e\u7d04\uff11\uff15\u4e07\uff19\u5343\u4ef6\u306b\u4e0a\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u3001\u6d88\u8cbb\u8005\u5e81\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002\u524d\u5e74\u304b\u3089\u3082\u500d\u5897\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u3002<\/p>