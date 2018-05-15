架空請求詐欺の相談件数、過去最高

　全国の消費生活センターなどに寄せられた架空請求詐欺に関する相談が昨年、過去最多の約１５万９千件に上ったことが１５日、消費者庁への取材で分かった。前年からも倍増している。

