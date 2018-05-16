米朝首脳会談に変更なしと国務省

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ef\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u5317\u671d\u9bae\u304c\u7c73\u671d\u9996\u8133\u4f1a\u8ac7\u306e\u4e2d\u6b62\u306e\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u3092\u3061\u3089\u3064\u304b\u305b\u305f\u3053\u3068\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u52d9\u7701\u306e\u30ca\u30a6\u30a2\u30fc\u30c8\u5831\u9053\u5b98\u306f\uff11\uff15\u65e5\u306e\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3067\u3001\u73fe\u6642\u70b9\u3067\u9996\u8133\u4f1a\u8ac7\u306b\u5909\u66f4\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u306e\u8a8d\u8b58\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>