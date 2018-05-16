米朝首脳会談に変更なしと国務省

　【ワシントン共同】北朝鮮が米朝首脳会談の中止の可能性をちらつかせたことについて、米国務省のナウアート報道官は１５日の記者会見で、現時点で首脳会談に変更はないとの認識を示した。

