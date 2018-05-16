核放棄を強要されれば米朝首脳会談再考慮

　【北京共同】北朝鮮の金桂冠第１外務次官は１６日、米国が一方的な核放棄を強要するなら米朝首脳会談に応じるか「再考慮せざるを得ない」との談話を発表した。朝鮮中央通信が伝えた。

