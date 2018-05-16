核放棄を強要されれば米朝首脳会談再考慮

<p>\u3000\u3010\u5317\u4eac\u5171\u540c\u3011\u5317\u671d\u9bae\u306e\u91d1\u6842\u51a0\u7b2c\uff11\u5916\u52d9\u6b21\u5b98\u306f\uff11\uff16\u65e5\u3001\u7c73\u56fd\u304c\u4e00\u65b9\u7684\u306a\u6838\u653e\u68c4\u3092\u5f37\u8981\u3059\u308b\u306a\u3089\u7c73\u671d\u9996\u8133\u4f1a\u8ac7\u306b\u5fdc\u3058\u308b\u304b\u300c\u518d\u8003\u616e\u305b\u3056\u308b\u3092\u5f97\u306a\u3044\u300d\u3068\u306e\u8ac7\u8a71\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u671d\u9bae\u4e2d\u592e\u901a\u4fe1\u304c\u4f1d\u3048\u305f\u3002<\/p>