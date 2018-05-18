人立ち入りで東海道新幹線運転見合わせ

<p>\u3000\uff2a\uff32\u6771\u6d77\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff12\u6642\uff12\uff15\u5206\u3054\u308d\u3001\u6771\u6d77\u9053\u65b0\u5e79\u7dda\u4e09\u5cf6\uff0d\u65b0\u5bcc\u58eb\u9593\u306e\u7dda\u8def\u5185\u306b\u4eba\u304c\u7acb\u3061\u5165\u3063\u3066\u3044\u308b\u306e\u304c\u898b\u3064\u304b\u308a\u3001\u540c\u533a\u9593\u306e\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u3067\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u305f\u3002\u5217\u8eca\u3068\u306e\u63a5\u89e6\u306f\u306a\u3044\u3068\u3044\u3046\u3002<\/p>