人立ち入りで東海道新幹線運転見合わせ

　ＪＲ東海によると、１８日午後２時２５分ごろ、東海道新幹線三島－新富士間の線路内に人が立ち入っているのが見つかり、同区間の上下線で運転を見合わせた。列車との接触はないという。

