秋田で記録的大雨、新幹線が運転見合わせ

<p>\u3000\u6c17\u8c61\u5e81\u306b\u3088\u308b\u3068\u3001\u79cb\u7530\u5e02\u3067\uff11\uff18\u65e5\u5348\u5f8c\uff16\u6642\u307e\u3067\u306e\uff12\uff14\u6642\u9593\u96e8\u91cf\u304c\u540c\u5730\u70b9\u3068\u3057\u3066\u89b3\u6e2c\u53f2\u4e0a\u6700\u9ad8\u306e\uff11\uff14\uff10\u30fb\uff10\u30df\u30ea\u3068\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff2a\uff32\u6771\u65e5\u672c\u306f\u3001\u76db\u5ca1\u2010\u79cb\u7530\u9593\u306e\u4e0a\u4e0b\u7dda\u3067\u79cb\u7530\u65b0\u5e79\u7dda\u306e\u904b\u8ee2\u3092\u7d42\u65e5\u898b\u5408\u308f\u305b\u308b\u3002<\/p>