秋田で記録的大雨、新幹線が運転見合わせ

　気象庁によると、秋田市で１８日午後６時までの２４時間雨量が同地点として観測史上最高の１４０・０ミリとなった。ＪＲ東日本は、盛岡‐秋田間の上下線で秋田新幹線の運転を終日見合わせる。

