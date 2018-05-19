北海道のアイスホッケーチームでパワハラ

<p>\u3000\u5e73\u660c\u4e94\u8f2a\u9078\u624b\u3092\u8f29\u51fa\u3057\u305f\u5317\u6d77\u9053\u6e05\u6c34\u753a\u306e\u5973\u5b50\u30a2\u30a4\u30b9\u30db\u30c3\u30b1\u30fc\u30c1\u30fc\u30e0\u3067\u3001\u7537\u5b50\u30b3\u30fc\u30c1\u306b\u3088\u308b\u9ad8\u6821\u751f\u9078\u624b\u3078\u306e\u30d1\u30ef\u30fc\u30cf\u30e9\u30b9\u30e1\u30f3\u30c8\u884c\u70ba\u304c\u3042\u3063\u305f\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3001\u76e3\u7763\u3089\u6307\u5c0e\u9663\u304c\u8f9e\u4efb\u3057\u3001\u591a\u304f\u306e\u9078\u624b\u304c\u9000\u90e8\u3092\u7533\u3057\u51fa\u305f\u3053\u3068\u304c\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u3078\u306e\u53d6\u6750\u3067\u5206\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3002<\/p>