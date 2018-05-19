北海道のアイスホッケーチームでパワハラ

　平昌五輪選手を輩出した北海道清水町の女子アイスホッケーチームで、男子コーチによる高校生選手へのパワーハラスメント行為があったとして、監督ら指導陣が辞任し、多くの選手が退部を申し出たことが１９日、関係者への取材で分かった。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]