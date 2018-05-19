日大の監督が謝罪

　アメリカンフットボールの日本大と関西学院大の定期戦で日大の選手の悪質な反則行為によって関学大の選手が負傷した問題で、日大の関係者によると内田正人監督らが１９日、当該の選手や保護者に謝罪した。

