中国が米製品購入を大幅増と共同声明

　【ワシントン共同】米中両政府は１９日、貿易協議の共同声明を発表した。米国の対中赤字を「相当削減する」ことで合意し「中国は米国の製品やサービスの購入を大幅に増やす」と明記した。

