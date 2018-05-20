中国が米製品購入を大幅増と共同声明

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30ef\u30b7\u30f3\u30c8\u30f3\u5171\u540c\u3011\u7c73\u4e2d\u4e21\u653f\u5e9c\u306f\uff11\uff19\u65e5\u3001\u8cbf\u6613\u5354\u8b70\u306e\u5171\u540c\u58f0\u660e\u3092\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002\u7c73\u56fd\u306e\u5bfe\u4e2d\u8d64\u5b57\u3092\u300c\u76f8\u5f53\u524a\u6e1b\u3059\u308b\u300d\u3053\u3068\u3067\u5408\u610f\u3057\u300c\u4e2d\u56fd\u306f\u7c73\u56fd\u306e\u88fd\u54c1\u3084\u30b5\u30fc\u30d3\u30b9\u306e\u8cfc\u5165\u3092\u5927\u5e45\u306b\u5897\u3084\u3059\u300d\u3068\u660e\u8a18\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>