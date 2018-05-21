北朝鮮、韓国メディア排除か　核実験場廃棄取材

　【ソウル共同】韓国統一省報道官は２１日、北朝鮮が核実験場廃棄を取材する韓国記者団の名簿を再び受け付けなかったことを明らかにした。韓国メディアを排除しようとしている可能性がある。

