北朝鮮、韓国メディア排除か　核実験場廃棄取材

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30bd\u30a6\u30eb\u5171\u540c\u3011\u97d3\u56fd\u7d71\u4e00\u7701\u5831\u9053\u5b98\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u5317\u671d\u9bae\u304c\u6838\u5b9f\u9a13\u5834\u5ec3\u68c4\u3092\u53d6\u6750\u3059\u308b\u97d3\u56fd\u8a18\u8005\u56e3\u306e\u540d\u7c3f\u3092\u518d\u3073\u53d7\u3051\u4ed8\u3051\u306a\u304b\u3063\u305f\u3053\u3068\u3092\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u97d3\u56fd\u30e1\u30c7\u30a3\u30a2\u3092\u6392\u9664\u3057\u3088\u3046\u3068\u3057\u3066\u3044\u308b\u53ef\u80fd\u6027\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002<\/p>