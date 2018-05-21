登山家の栗城さん遭難か

<p>\u3000\u3010\u30cb\u30e5\u30fc\u30c7\u30ea\u30fc\u5171\u540c\u3011\u30cd\u30d1\u30fc\u30eb\u5c71\u5cb3\u95a2\u4fc2\u8005\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u4e16\u754c\u6700\u9ad8\u5cf0\u30a8\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u30c8\u767b\u9802\u3092\u76ee\u6307\u3057\u3066\u3044\u305f\u5317\u6d77\u9053\u51fa\u8eab\u306e\u767b\u5c71\u5bb6\u3001\u6817\u57ce\u53f2\u591a\u3055\u3093\uff08\uff13\uff15\uff09\u304c\u30a8\u30d9\u30ec\u30b9\u30c8\u3067\u906d\u96e3\u3057\u305f\u3068\u660e\u3089\u304b\u306b\u3057\u305f\u3002\u767b\u9802\u3092\u65ad\u5ff5\u3001\u4e0b\u5c71\u3059\u308b\u9014\u4e2d\u3067\u6b7b\u4ea1\u3057\u305f\u3068\u306e\u60c5\u5831\u304c\u3042\u308b\u3002<\/p>