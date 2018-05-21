登山家の栗城さん遭難か

　【ニューデリー共同】ネパール山岳関係者は２１日、世界最高峰エベレスト登頂を目指していた北海道出身の登山家、栗城史多さん（３５）がエベレストで遭難したと明らかにした。登頂を断念、下山する途中で死亡したとの情報がある。

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]

九州速報

ニュースまとめ読み

総合ランキング

トピックスニュース

西日本新聞のイチオシ [PR]