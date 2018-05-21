２０４０年度の社会保障費１９０兆円

　政府は２１日の経済財政諮問会議で、高齢者数がピークに近づく２０４０年度に社会保障給付費が約１９０兆円に上るとの推計結果を示した。１８年度の約１２１兆円から１・５倍以上に膨らむ。

