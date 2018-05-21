２０４０年度の社会保障費１９０兆円

<p>\u3000\u653f\u5e9c\u306f\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u306e\u7d4c\u6e08\u8ca1\u653f\u8aee\u554f\u4f1a\u8b70\u3067\u3001\u9ad8\u9f62\u8005\u6570\u304c\u30d4\u30fc\u30af\u306b\u8fd1\u3065\u304f\uff12\uff10\uff14\uff10\u5e74\u5ea6\u306b\u793e\u4f1a\u4fdd\u969c\u7d66\u4ed8\u8cbb\u304c\u7d04\uff11\uff19\uff10\u5146\u5186\u306b\u4e0a\u308b\u3068\u306e\u63a8\u8a08\u7d50\u679c\u3092\u793a\u3057\u305f\u3002\uff11\uff18\u5e74\u5ea6\u306e\u7d04\uff11\uff12\uff11\u5146\u5186\u304b\u3089\uff11\u30fb\uff15\u500d\u4ee5\u4e0a\u306b\u81a8\u3089\u3080\u3002<\/p>