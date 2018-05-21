悪質反則のアメフット日大選手が２２日に記者会見

　アメリカンフットボールの定期戦で悪質な反則行為で関西学院大の選手を負傷させた日本大の選手が２２日に東京都内で記者会見し、監督の指示の有無などについて説明することになった。２１日、日大選手の代理人が発表した。

