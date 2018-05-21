悪質反則のアメフット日大選手が２２日に記者会見

<p>\u3000\u30a2\u30e1\u30ea\u30ab\u30f3\u30d5\u30c3\u30c8\u30dc\u30fc\u30eb\u306e\u5b9a\u671f\u6226\u3067\u60aa\u8cea\u306a\u53cd\u5247\u884c\u70ba\u3067\u95a2\u897f\u5b66\u9662\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u3092\u8ca0\u50b7\u3055\u305b\u305f\u65e5\u672c\u5927\u306e\u9078\u624b\u304c\uff12\uff12\u65e5\u306b\u6771\u4eac\u90fd\u5185\u3067\u8a18\u8005\u4f1a\u898b\u3057\u3001\u76e3\u7763\u306e\u6307\u793a\u306e\u6709\u7121\u306a\u3069\u306b\u3064\u3044\u3066\u8aac\u660e\u3059\u308b\u3053\u3068\u306b\u306a\u3063\u305f\u3002\uff12\uff11\u65e5\u3001\u65e5\u5927\u9078\u624b\u306e\u4ee3\u7406\u4eba\u304c\u767a\u8868\u3057\u305f\u3002<\/p>